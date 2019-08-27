Dancers support Prince George taking ballet

Media player
Host mocked Prince William, who says his son enjoys dance
Morning show host Lara Spencer made a joke of Prince William saying Prince George loves dance. Famous dancers responded to inspire young men to keep at it.
27 Aug 2019
