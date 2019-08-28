'This is a fight across borders and continents'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Greta Thunberg arrives in New York City for climate summit
Greta Thunberg arrives in New York City after sailing across the Atlantic Ocean for 15 days. She will be participating in a climate summit at the United Nations.
-
28 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-49505388/greta-thunberg-arrives-in-new-york-city-for-climate-summitRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window