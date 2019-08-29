Media player
Footage shows US prisoner give birth alone in cell
Diana Sanchez says she suffered "terror, pain and humiliation" as jail staff ignored her pleas for help.
The Denver sheriff's department told the BBC they conducted a review and found staff had acted appropriately.
29 Aug 2019
