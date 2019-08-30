Forecast: Hurricane Dorian's move towards Florida
Hurricane Dorian strengthens as it moves towards Florida

Hurricane Dorian has strengthened to a category 3 storm as it continues to make its way towards Florida.

The hurricane is expected to make landfall early next week, bringing strong winds and rains.

Forecasters say it could be the state's most powerful storm since Hurricane Andrew in 1992.

