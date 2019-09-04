'You don't know me, but you've been inside me'
Video

Stanford sexual assault: Chanel Miller reads victim impact statement

Chanel Miller, who revealed she is the woman in the Brock Turner sexual assault case at Stanford University, reads from her victim impact statement.

She now has a memoir coming out called "Know My Name".

Video courtesy of CBS 60 Minutes

  • 04 Sep 2019
