Dorian triggers 'pillaging, looting’ in Bahamas

Dorian triggers 'panic, pillaging, looting' in Bahamas
"There's just no way everyone's going to get out," says a woman fleeing Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas, adding that people are trying to shoot each other for supplies.
04 Sep 2019
