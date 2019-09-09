Cargo ship overturns off the Georgia coast
Golden Ray cargo ship rescue operation continues

Four South Korean crew members are trapped on board a cargo ship that overturned on Sunday.

The US Coast Guard rescued 20 people, but stopped after a fire broke out on the ship. The cause of the ship capsizing is unknown.

