Trump: 'My idea to terminate Taliban talks'
Video

Afghan peace deal: Trump says Taliban negotiations are 'dead'

Over the weekend Mr Trump cancelled secret plans to host a Taliban delegation in the US after the militant group admitted killing a US soldier.

Speaking on Monday, the US president said meeting with the Taliban was his idea but said the talks, aimed at ending the 18-year war in Afghanistan, were now "dead".

  • 09 Sep 2019
