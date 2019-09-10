Trump on Bolton: 'I actually temper John'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
John Bolton: Trump remarks on security adviser
Earlier this year, US President Donald Trump described the national security adviser John Bolton as having “strong views”.
In a tweet today, Mr Trump says he has fired Mr Bolton because "I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions".
The firing comes after Mr Bolton argued with Mr Trump over the administration's peace talks with the Taliban.
Mr Bolton, who had served since April 2018, was Mr Trump's third national security adviser after Michael Flynn and HR McMaster.
Read more: Trump sacks national security adviser John Bolton
-
10 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window