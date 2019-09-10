Trump on Bolton: 'I actually temper John'

Video

Earlier this year, US President Donald Trump described the national security adviser John Bolton as having “strong views”.

In a tweet today, Mr Trump says he has fired Mr Bolton because "I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions".

The firing comes after Mr Bolton argued with Mr Trump over the administration's peace talks with the Taliban.

Mr Bolton, who had served since April 2018, was Mr Trump's third national security adviser after Michael Flynn and HR McMaster.

Read more: Trump sacks national security adviser John Bolton