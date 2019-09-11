US marks 9/11 anniversary
9/11 services held in US to mark 18th anniversary

Eighteen years later, memorial services are held in New York and Virginia to mark the anniversary.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed that day and thousands more were injured.

  • 11 Sep 2019