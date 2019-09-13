Five things to know about US admissions scandal

Media player
College admissions scandal: Five things to know
Actress Felicity Huffman is due to be sentenced on Friday for her role in the college admissions scandal. The actress has pleaded guilty to paying $15,000 to help improve her daughter's SAT scores.
Hollywood star, Lori Loughlin and her husband also face charges but have pleaded not guilty.
Melissa Korn from the Wall Street Journal has been following the story from the start and explains how widespread the scandal is.
13 Sep 2019
