Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Four years of Trudeau in two minutes
With an election campaign underway, here are some moments from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's first term in office. Canadians head to the polls 21 October 2019.
-
11 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window