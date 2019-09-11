Media player
Video shows explosives being dropped on IS occupied territory in Iraq
US warplanes have dropped almost 40 tonnes of explosives on the Qanus Island, in northern Iraq.
Footage of the incident was released in a tweet that described the area as "infested" with members of the group calling itself Islamic State.
F-15 and F-35 fighter jets were used in the joint operation between US-led coalition forces and the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service.
11 Sep 2019
