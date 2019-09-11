US airstrikes target island 'infested' with IS forces
US warplanes have dropped almost 40 tonnes of explosives on the Qanus Island, in northern Iraq.

Footage of the incident was released in a tweet that described the area as "infested" with members of the group calling itself Islamic State.

F-15 and F-35 fighter jets were used in the joint operation between US-led coalition forces and the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service.

