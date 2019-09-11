'I felt helpless to stop my son's addiction'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
E-cigarette ban: Parents want Juul held to account
After Kristen Beauparlant's teenage son got addicted to nicotine she wants vaping companies held accountable.
President Trump says he will introduce a federal ban on flavoured e-cigarettes. Juul, which dominates the market, last year stopped selling most of its flavoured devices in order to defuse mounting criticism.
Juul, which dominates the market, last year stopped selling most of its flavoured devices in order to defuse mounting criticism.
-
11 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-49670319/e-cigarette-ban-parents-want-juul-held-to-accountRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window