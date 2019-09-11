'I felt helpless to stop my son's addiction'

Video

After Kristen Beauparlant's teenage son got addicted to nicotine she wants vaping companies held accountable.

President Trump says he will introduce a federal ban on flavoured e-cigarettes. Juul, which dominates the market, last year stopped selling most of its flavoured devices in order to defuse mounting criticism.

Juul, which dominates the market, last year stopped selling most of its flavoured devices in order to defuse mounting criticism.