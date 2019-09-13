Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Andrew Yang's $120,000 giveaway to random families
The independent candidate, who supports a universal basic income, made a surprise offer in his opening statement at the Democratic debate in Houston.
-
13 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-49670322/andrew-yang-s-120000-giveaway-to-random-familiesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window