Who had the best one-liner at the debate?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Democratic debate: Who had the best one-liner?
From "hell yes" to "have a record player on at night" - here are the most memorable lines from the third Democratic debate in Houston.
-
13 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window