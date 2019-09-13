Trump 'respects all the Democrat candidates'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump says he respects all the Democratic candidates ahead of their debate
Asked about the race to become the Democrat's presidential nominee, President Trump said he expects former Vice-President Joe Biden and Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders to perform well.
But he added all had his admiration.
-
13 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-49684537/trump-says-he-respects-all-the-democratic-candidates-ahead-of-their-debateRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window