Trump 'respects all the Democrat candidates'
Trump says he respects all the Democratic candidates ahead of their debate

Asked about the race to become the Democrat's presidential nominee, President Trump said he expects former Vice-President Joe Biden and Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders to perform well.

But he added all had his admiration.

  • 13 Sep 2019
