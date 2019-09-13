Castro defends jab at Biden
Julián Castro defends jab at Joe Biden on debate stage

Democratic candidate, Julián Castro has come under criticism for his attack on former vice-president Biden over health care during Thursday's Democratic debate.

The former Obama cabinet secretary accused the former Obama vice-president of "forgetting already what you said just two minutes ago".

  • 13 Sep 2019
