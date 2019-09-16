Fire breaks out on pitch moments before NFL game
Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts fans got more than they bargained for when a blaze erupted inside a stadium.

Shortly before the NFL game began on Sunday, the team's pyrotechnic equipment malfunctioned, sparking a small fire.

No one was injured and the fire was quickly extinguished.

