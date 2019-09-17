Young US cancer survivor gets birthday surprise
Young US cancer survivor gets birthday surprise

Four-year-old Transformers fan Whitaker was surprised with a parade of yellow cars for his birthday after his mum put a post on social media.

Whitaker, from Virginia in the United States, has spent previous birthdays getting treatment for neuroblastoma, a type of cancer that forms in certain types of nerve tissue.

