Woman describes swallowing her engagement ring

Video

A US woman has undergone surgery after removing and swallowing her engagement ring in her sleep.

Jenna Evans, 29, said she and her fiancé Bobby had been on a speeding train and she was forced to swallow the ring to protect after "villains" instructed her to.

She woke at her home in California to realise the episode had been a dream, but saw her diamond ring was missing.

Read more: US woman swallows engagement ring in her sleep