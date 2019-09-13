Media player
Oldest US WW2 veteran celebrates 110th birthday
Lawrence Brook from New Orleans is believed to be the oldest surviving American veteran from World War Two.
Mr Brooks celebrated his 110th birthday at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans.
Family, veterans, and current military service members joined him at the museum, where the celebrated with cakes and a musical performance.
13 Sep 2019
