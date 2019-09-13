Video

China announced it would start buying more soybeans and pork from the United States. Beijing will allow Chinese businesses to purchase a “certain amount of farm products such as soybeans and pork” from the US.

Both pork and soybeans have been subject to heavy duties, imposed during successive rounds of Chinese tariffs on US goods.

Up until today, some US food banks have been overrun with these products, as an unintended consequence of the trade war.

Produced and edited: Tristan Cimini