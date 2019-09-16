Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Missouri woman fights to keep 'emotional support' monkey
Texanne McBride-Teahan from Creve Coeur, Missouri, is fighting to keep her three monkeys.
McBride-Teahan says the animals help with her PTSD and she shared a doctor's note recommending that she keeps them as emotional support pets.
However, according to city officials a monkey is considered an "inherently dangerous animal".
McBride-Teahan is scheduled to appear in court in November.
-
16 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-49721231/missouri-woman-fights-to-keep-emotional-support-monkeyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window