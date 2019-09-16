Video

Texanne McBride-Teahan from Creve Coeur, Missouri, is fighting to keep her three monkeys.

McBride-Teahan says the animals help with her PTSD and she shared a doctor's note recommending that she keeps them as emotional support pets.

However, according to city officials a monkey is considered an "inherently dangerous animal".

McBride-Teahan is scheduled to appear in court in November.