Is this Trump's best friend on the world stage?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Donald Trump hosts Australia PM at the White House

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is only the second leader to receive a state dinner under President Trump. What does this visit have in store for the Aussies?

James Glenday from the Australian Broadcasting Corporation explains all you need to know.

Edited by Chloe Kim

  • 19 Sep 2019