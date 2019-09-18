US woman fights to keep her monkeys
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

US woman fights to keep her monkeys

Texanne McBride-Teahan from Creve Coeur, Missouri, is fighting to keep her three monkeys. She says the animals help with her PTSD. However, according to city officials a monkey is considered an "inherently dangerous animal".

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 18 Sep 2019