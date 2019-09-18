'Brad Pitt this is mission control'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Brad Pitt speaks with astronaut from Nasa headquarters

The actor plays an astronaut in his latest film, and spoke to the real-life astronaut about how he navigates life on the International Space Station.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 18 Sep 2019