Justin Trudeau 'brownface': 'I should have known better'
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has apologised for wearing skin-darkening make-up at an Arabian Nights-themed gala.
Mr Trudeau was attending a party at the West Point Grey Academy in Vancouver, and a photo showing him in "brownface" was published in the institution's 2001 yearbook.
19 Sep 2019
