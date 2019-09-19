Trudeau 'brownface': 'I should have known better'
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has apologised for wearing skin-darkening make-up at an Arabian Nights-themed gala.

Mr Trudeau was attending a party at the West Point Grey Academy in Vancouver, and a photo showing him in "brownface" was published in the institution's 2001 yearbook.

  • 19 Sep 2019
