Sandy Hook parents release anti-violence ad

Sandy Hook shooting parents release haunting anti-violence ad
As US students prepare to return to school, parents of children killed in the Sandy Hook mass shooting have released a hard-hitting new anti-violence video.
The haunting video from Sandy Hook Promise, a non-profit organisation led by the families of the children killed in Newtown, shows how "back to school essentials" can be used to survive a school shooting.
19 Sep 2019
