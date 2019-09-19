Cartels, kidnap and torture on the US border

Video

Thousands of people are stuck on the Mexican side of the US border after changes in policy have made it more difficult for asylum seekers to enter the US.

The Trump administration says these policies are working to stop migration on its southern border and that Mexico is responsible for their safety.

But could its policies be putting thousands of people in direct danger? The BBC's Population Reporter Stephanie Hegarty went to the border to find out.

Names in this piece have been changed.

Video journalist: Rod Macleod. Editor: Owen Kean.