Major flooding and heavy rain hit southeast Texas
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Tropical Depression Imelda sweeps across southeast Texas

Heavy rains pummelled parts of Texas brought on by Tropical Depression Imelda. Flooding and downpours damaged homes and cars and many residents were evacuated. Up to 35 inches of rain fell, the highest since Hurricane Harvey in 2017. As the storm leaves the region, city officials are rescuing stranded residents by boat.

  • 19 Sep 2019
Go to next video: Hurricane Harvey: The story so far