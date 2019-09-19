Trudeau: 'I come from a place of privilege'
Justin Trudeau speaks after photo of him in brownface circulates

Speaking at a press conference, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau apologises for wearing brownface at a party in the 1990s.

Read more: Trudeau cannot say how often he wore blackface

