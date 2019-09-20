Voter confronts Trudeau over blackface

Media player
Trudeau confronted about blackface from voters
Canada's PM was asked if he could round the number of times he wore blackface to the nearest five. The town hall event took place in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, following the release of old photos depicting the leader wearing blackface make-up.
20 Sep 2019
