Dramatic footage of car smashing through US mall

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Woodfield Mall: Driver in custody after driving through mall
Dramatic footage shows the moment an SUV drives through Woodfield Mall in Chicago, leaving shoppers scrambling for safety.
-
20 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-49775666/woodfield-mall-driver-in-custody-after-driving-through-mallRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window