The US city fighting gentrification with... music?
#DontMuteDC: The US city fighting gentrification with music

Black residents of Washington DC are fighting back against gentrification, which has forced many local residents to leave the city as property prices soar.

Video by Tobias Chapple.

  • 24 Sep 2019
