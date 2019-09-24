Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
#DontMuteDC: The US city fighting gentrification with music
Black residents of Washington DC are fighting back against gentrification, which has forced many local residents to leave the city as property prices soar.
Video by Tobias Chapple.
-
24 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-49776689/dontmutedc-the-us-city-fighting-gentrification-with-musicRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window