Stanford sexual assault witnesses speak out
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Stanford sexual assault witnesses speak out

Chanel Miller has waived her right to anonymity after being assaulted by Stanford University athlete Brock Turner in 2015.

Two Swedish graduate students were riding past when they saw the attack. They have described how they intervened.

  • 23 Sep 2019
Go to next video: The sex attack that changed Spain