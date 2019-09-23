Media player
Stanford sexual assault witnesses speak out
Chanel Miller has waived her right to anonymity after being assaulted by Stanford University athlete Brock Turner in 2015.
Two Swedish graduate students were riding past when they saw the attack. They have described how they intervened.
23 Sep 2019
