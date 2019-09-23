Media player
Trump denies withholding aid to Ukraine
Speaking in New York, US President Donald Trump denies withholding aid to Ukraine in exchange for investigating former Vice-President Joe Biden and his son.
Trump has previously defended raising the subject of Biden on a phone call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.
Read more: Trump defends raising Bidens in Ukraine call
23 Sep 2019
