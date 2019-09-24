'Let's use the beautiful game to change the world'

Media player
Megan Rapinoe calls on footballers to change the world at Fifa awards
US co-captain and World Cup hero Megan Rapinoe has called on fellow footballers to tackle racism, sexism and homophobia in the sport after winning Fifa's top women's player award.
She paid tribute to fellow players Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly for taking a stand against discrimination, and called on others to share their outrage and "use this game to actually change the world for better".
Read more: Rapinoe wins best women's player award
24 Sep 2019
