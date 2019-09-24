Media player
Trump's UN speech appears to put some to sleep
US President Donald Trump is known for his passionate rallies. But watchers of his UN general assembly speech commentated that it lacked his normal energy.
Some eagle-eyed viewers noticed a few audience members weren't giving him their full attention.
24 Sep 2019
