Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Pelosi announces impeachment inquiry
Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi has announced that the House of Representatives is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry.
-
24 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window