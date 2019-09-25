Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Americans mixed reaction to impeachment inquiry
Following the announcement of a formal impeachment inquiry, Americans in Los Angeles have mixed feelings about the news.
Read more: Democrats launch formal impeachment inquiry
-
25 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-49816151/americans-mixed-reaction-to-impeachment-inquiryRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window