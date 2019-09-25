Trump: 'It turned out to be a nothing call'
Trump says transcript shows 'no pressure' on Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has commented after the release of a phone call transcript between him and Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelensky.

Read more: Trump call details that sparked impeachment inquiry released

  • 25 Sep 2019
