Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Images capture a phone-less world
A series of photos called 'Removed' by US photographer Eric Pickersgill shows people staring into the space where their phone usually is.
-
26 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window