Trump impeachment: Was there quid pro quo?
The Trump administration has released details of a phone conversation that has triggered a US impeachment inquiry against the president.
There have been accusations that the US president offered aid in return for investigating Biden -a quid pro quo. But did he?
BBC's North American correspondent Anthony Zurcher explains.
Edited by Shrai Popat
26 Sep 2019
