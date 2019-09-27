Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hillary Clinton condemns Trump's 'cheap extortion racket'
Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton accused President Trump of putting his personal and political gain ahead of the national interest.
In a speech at Georgetown University in Washington, she described his phone call with the Ukrainian leader as a "cheap extortion racket".
Mr Trump faces impeachment proceedings for urging Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, his main rival for the presidency. The president has dismissed them as a "witch hunt".
27 Sep 2019
