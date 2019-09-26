Maguire: 'This is unprecedented'

Media player
Trump impeachment: US intelligence official testifies
Top US intelligence official, Joseph Maguire faced questions from Congress on his decision to withhold the whistleblower complaint concerning a phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Read more: White House 'tried to cover up call details'
26 Sep 2019
