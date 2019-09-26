Media player
US citizens in Pittsburgh react to Trump-Ukraine call memo
The impeachment inquiry into US president Donald Trump was triggered by concerns over a phone conversation with Ukraine's president.
The memo of the call has been released but what do the American public think? The BBC's James Cook went to Pittsburgh to find out.
26 Sep 2019
