Fake courier ties-up family in Brooklyn robbery
A fake FedEx working with an accomplice tied up three people during the robbery of a Brooklyn home.
The NYPD reported that the robbers stole jewellery and cash, but no one was harmed.
The investigation is ongoing.
27 Sep 2019
