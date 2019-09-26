What we know about Biden-Ukraine corruption claims

Media player
Biden and Ukraine: What we know about corruption claims
The US President Donald Trump is facing an impeachment inquiry following a conversation with Ukraine's president in which he asked for an investigation into former Vice-President Joe Biden.
But what are the allegations against Biden? The BBC's Jonah Fisher explains what we know so far.
Video by Abdujalil Abdurasulov
26 Sep 2019
