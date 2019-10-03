Who is in more trouble - Johnson or Trump?
Boris Johnson or Donald Trump: Who is in more trouble?

The US president is facing an impeachment inquiry while the British prime minister has had a turbulent few weeks. But are things really that bad for the two leaders?

Political correspondent, Helen Catt, based in London, and Anthony Zurcher, the BBC's North American correspondent in Washington DC, have been comparing notes.

Edited by Bella McShane

  • 03 Oct 2019
